POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The second case of monkeypox was reported in Polk County, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The case, which can be found on the department’s Reportable Diseases Frequency Report, was added to the list on July 1, according to data that was last updated on the same day. There are two total reported cases in Polk County.

The new monkeypox case also marks the fourth total case in the Tampa Bay area. Two other cases were reported in Pinellas County.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, according to the a report from the Associated Press. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently more than 4,300 cases of monkeypox globally, of which the majority are in Europe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.