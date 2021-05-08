26-year-old Lakeland man arrested for attempted murder, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man is now behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say PCSO detectives arrested 26-year-old Javon Deshonn Harrison of Lakeland for four counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied home.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies were called to the area of Fort Socrum Village Boulevard in unincorporated Lakeland around 9 a.m. Friday for complaints of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived, they found four uninjured victims.

Deputies say one of the victims told the detectives he was outside in the driveway when a black Audi car parked near his home. Harrison, who he recognized because they went to high school together, got out of the passenger side of the car and walked toward him. The driver of the Audi also got out of the car and walked toward the victim. Both were pointing handguns at the victim, according to a release from PCSO.

The sheriff’s office says Harrison shot at the victim several times, with bullets striking the home and driveway before both he and the driver fled the area in the car.

Deputies say the victim told detectives he believed Harrison tried to shoot him because Harrison believed the victim was involved in a prior incident the day before.

Detectives identified the driver of the Audi as 28-year-old Marcel Bruce of Lakeland. Bruce is wanted on a PCSO warrant for four counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied home. At this time, Bruce is believed to be in the Tampa area.

“Our detectives did an outstanding job and made a quick arrest,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “This was not a random incident, and the community can now be assured knowing the primary shooter is in jail.”

Harrison is currently in the Polk County Jail and is held with no bond.

Deputies say his prior criminal history includes a charge of aggravated battery, battery, a criminal traffic violation, and a failure to appear.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.