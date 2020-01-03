23-hour standoff in Polk Co. ends with man charged with attempted murder

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff with deputies.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Nickolus Johnson, 30, barricaded himself in a home in Kathleen after allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend, possibly up to four times.

Deputies say the woman was uninjured.

Negotiators continued to communicate with Johnson throughout the day and were able to take him into custody Thursday evening.

He will be charged with attempted murder and other charges.

