22-year-old Lakeland woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Ellis Avenue just east of Park Street in unincorporated Lakeland.

Deputies say 22-year-old Teresa Hammond of Lakeland was the passenger of a 2003 gray Ford Focus being driven by 23-year-old Marquist Westbrooks of Tampa.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Ford Focus, with its lights turned off, was parked in the north side lane of Ellis Avenue facing east.

Fifty-four-year-old Lisa Breeding of Lakeland was driving a 2001 gray Buick Century at a high rate of speed on Ellis Avenue when she hit the front passenger side of the Ford Focus, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said the impact caused the Ford Focus to spin and hit an unoccupied 2016 black Ford Dart which was parked in a driveway.

Deputies say Hammond was partially ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Breeding also hit an unoccupied 2009 gray Chevrolet Malibu which was parked in a neighboring driveway, according to PCSO. The crash caused the Malibu to hit an unoccupied and parked 2007 white Nissan Murano, also in a neighboring driveway.

Deputies say Westbrooks received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He is in stable condition.

Neither Hammond nor Westbrooks was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials say.

Breeding also received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The road was closed for approximately four hours as deputies conducted an investigation.