22-year-old Lakeland woman dies in motorcycle crash, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Lakeland when a driver pulled out in front of her, Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Gabrielle Meek was driving her Suzuki motorcycle on US 92 near Meridian Avenue around 4:50 p.m. when she got into a crash with a Kia Spectra.

The sheriff’s office said Meek was riding west on her motorcycle on US 92 when the driver of the Spectra pulled out in front of her from a stop sign on Meridian Avenue.

Deputies said Meek crashed into the driver’s side of the woman’s Spectra and was ejected from her bike.

Meek was wearing a helmet, but did not survive the fatal trauma from the impact, investigators said.

A witness reportedly told deputies the driver of the Spectra did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign on Meridian Avenue before entering the intersection.

Charges are pending the investigation.

