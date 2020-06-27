22-year-old Lakeland woman dies in motorcycle crash, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Lakeland when a driver pulled out in front of her, Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Gabrielle Meek was driving her Suzuki motorcycle on US 92 near Meridian Avenue around 4:50 p.m. when she got into a crash with a Kia Spectra.

The sheriff’s office said Meek was riding west on her motorcycle on US 92 when the driver of the Spectra pulled out in front of her from a stop sign on Meridian Avenue.

Deputies said Meek crashed into the driver’s side of the woman’s Spectra and was ejected from her bike.

Meek was wearing a helmet, but did not survive the fatal trauma from the impact, investigators said.

A witness reportedly told deputies the driver of the Spectra did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign on Meridian Avenue before entering the intersection.

Charges are pending the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

