WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 200 people were arrested on charges stemming from a human trafficking operation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a release on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said 213 people were arrested over a seven-day period in an undercover operation. The accused include those who “solicited prostitutes and those who offered to commit prostitution, and other suspects who profited from or aided and abetted prostitution,” according to the release.

Law enforcement reportedly rescued 24 victims during the operation, including six Cuban residents who are in the U.S. illegally.

“Some of the victims told detectives they were forced into prostitution to pay the people who smuggled them into the United States,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the operation in a news conference in Winter Haven on Thursday. Judd will be joined by detectives, representatives from other law enforcement agencies, and social services organizations.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.