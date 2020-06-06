21-year-old speeds, hydroplanes into power pole in Pinellas County

Florida Highway Patrol

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old from North Redington Beach has minor injuries after he crashed into a power pole in St. Petersburg.

Troopers say the 21-year-old man was driving west on US 19 Alternate in the outside lane, just east of Park Street.

According to the crash report, the male was driving too fast for the wet road conditions when his car hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into a power pole.

The crash caused the pole to split in half, troopers say.

