21-year-old man found dead in grove, Polk County deputies investigating

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man.

Deputies say Tyrell Bell of Kissimmee was found dead Tuesday around 2 p.m. in a grove near Lewis Griffith Road and Grove Road 3 in unincorporated Lake Wales.

According to evidence found at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Bell was shot to death.

“This is a tragic loss. Tyrell Bell was only 21 years old and had the rest of his life ahead of him. We need to find the person or persons who did this, and we need to find them fast,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

If anyone has information about Bell’s murder, or if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, please contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.

To report information anonymously, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS from your cell phone, visit the website heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.