21-year-old killed in Haines City crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that killed a young Dundee man early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Patterson Road in Haines City. Authorities said the vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole, then rolled several times.

Paramedics responded and found the victim, 21-year-old Ismael Jaime Jr., laying in the wooded area nearby. He was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators suspect speed and impairment contributed to the crash.

The roadway was closed for about four hours.

