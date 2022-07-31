WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday who killed one of its relatives early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to the area of Lagoon Road and Coleman Drive after getting a call from the suspect, 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch, at 10:18 a.m.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Kyle Raemisch, 21, confessed to killing his family member. The homicide was said to be domestic in nature.

The sheriff’s office said more information, including his mugshot, would be released Monday.