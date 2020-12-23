21 people facing charges in Polk County drug bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20 people in an undercover sting focusing on drug deals in the Fort Meade area. One person remains at large.

The suspects were arrested in an investigation carried out by undercover detectives specializing in high intensity drug trafficking. They are accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine, and face a combined total of 36 felonies and 14 misdemeanors.

Sheriff Grady Judd will share more details at an 11 a.m. press conference.

