DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a neighborhood pool in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue crews said they were called to the Calabay Parc neighborhood of Davenport around 8:53 p.m.

Officials said the child was declared deceased around 9:05 p.m.

Investigators said it appears that the child got out of the house without another resident noticing and was later found unresponsive in the pool.

A death investigation is underway.