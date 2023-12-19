TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of suspects investigators say stole credit cards from various country clubs.

According to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida, the two suspects seen in the above video stolen purses and wallets from golf and country clubs in Lakeland, Winter Haven and Lake Wales between Dec. 6 and Dec. 10.

Similar burglaries have also been reported in Hillsborough County.

The pair then used the stolen credit and debit cards inside at Target and Best Buy, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the two suspects in the video are asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).