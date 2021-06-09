2 teens arrested in ambush killing of 17-year-old Taigur Taguri in Bartow

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two suspects in the ambush killing of a 17-year-old boy in Bartow.

According to a news release, two 16-year-olds were arrested Tuesday and are being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Taigur Taguri.

Authorities said Taguri was shot Monday night during an ambush at park on Dudley Drive. He tried to flee and crashed his vehicle into a fence and some equipment.

“This was an ambush. An absolute ambush,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “As far as we can tell at this point in the investigation, they did not take any marijuana that Taigur came to sell. They ambushed and murdered this young man.”

The two suspects were arrested Tuesday at a home on Gause Street. Another person, one of the suspect’s fathers, was arrested on drug charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to share more information at a 12:30 p.m. press conference. You can watch the event live on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.