2 teens arrested after students drink Ecstacy laced bottle, bring Xanex pills to school

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Polk County teens have been arrested after bringing Ecstacy and Xanex pills to school and having other students drink from an Ecstasy laced bottle.

According to Polk County sheriff’s deputies, four students at George Jenkins High School say they found four Xanax pills on the side of the road several days ago and split the pills up between them.

Two of the students were taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital after drinking juice laced with the drug. The other students were taken to the hospital as a precaution after deputies located 4.5 Xanex pills in the teen’s backpack.

Deputies have charged a 14-year-old boy with possession of MDMA, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute within 1000′ of a school, possession of Alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia. He tested positive for Benzos and Amphetamines in his system.

Deputies have also charged a second 14-year-old boy with possession of Alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia. He tested positive for Amphetamines in his system.