2 sought for stealing prepaid phone cards, chargers from 7-Eleven, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk deputies are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two individuals they said robbed a 7-Eleven of prepaid phone cards and chargers.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the pictured man and woman walked into the convenience store at 4975 South Florida Avenue Saturday, Oct. 26 acting “a bit suspicious.”

A review of the security camera showed the woman stuffing a “large number” of prepaid phone cards into her bag along with several phone chargers, deputies said.

The two then left in a newer model white Hyundai.

LATEST STORIES: