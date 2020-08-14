LIVE NOW /
2 semi-trucks collide on State Road 33 near I-4 overpass

Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A wreck involving two tractor-trailers is affecting traffic State Road 33 at the I-4 overpass in Lakeland.

Lakeland police said the two tractor-trailers collided in the area of State Road 33 and Tomkow Road.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said all lanes of State Road 33 will be closed for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

