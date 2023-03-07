POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Rescue crews were called to Winter Haven Regional Airport Tuesday after two planes collided with each other.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, police and fire crews responded to Lake Hartridge where two small planes collided.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue are also helping with rescue efforts.

“At this time the water is being searched and there is also an air search being conducted,” the police department said in a media alert.

Lake Hartridge is immediately east of Runway 29 at the Winter Haven Regional Airport.

It is currently unknown what caused to plane to crash. Additional information is expected to be released.

