2 of 3 suspects arrested after FWC officer run over by ATV in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight law enforcement agencies responded to the Avon Park Bombing Range Saturday night after an FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife) officer was run over by an ATV. Two of the three suspects have since been arrested.

According to officials, the FWC officer was patrolling the Avon Park Bombing Range when they noticed three individuals shining a spotlight from River Ranch into the Avon Park Bombing Range property.

The officer stopped the individuals and during the course of their interaction, authorities said a struggle ensued and the officer was run over by the suspects’ ATV as they fled the scene.

Several agencies responded to the scene to assist, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeland Police Department, Auburndale Police Department, Winter Haven Police Department and Lake Wales Police Department.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said two of the three suspects have been arrested with the third “still at large.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will address the incident at a 2:30 p.m. press conference.

