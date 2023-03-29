TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people more people are facing charges after a pregnancy center in Winter Haven was vandalized last year.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging two Florida residents with federal crimes arising out of a series of targeted attacks on pregnancy resource facilities in the state, the United States Department of Justice said.

Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, were previously charged with the same offenses in March, the DOJ said.

According to the superseding indictment, Gabriella Oropesa and Annarella Rivera engaged in a conspiracy to prevent employees of reproductive health services facilities from providing those services.

They allegedly targeted pregnancy resource facilities and vandalized the facilities with spray-painted threats.

The group allegedly spray-painted messages like, “If abortions aren’t safe than niether [sic] are you,” “YOUR TIME IS UP!!,” “WE’RE COMING for U,” and “We are everywhere,” on a reproductive health services facility in Winter Haven.

The superseding indictment alleged that Rivera violated the FACE Act by using threats of force to “intimidate and interfere with the employees of a reproductive health services facility in Winter Haven because those employees were providing or seeking to provide reproductive health services.”

If convicted of the offenses, the DOJ said Rivera, Freestone and Smith-Stewart each face up to a maximum of 12 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of up to $350,000. Oropesa faces up to a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.