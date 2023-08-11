POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested Thursday after they allegedly exposed themselves at a family park in Winter Haven.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said vice detectives arrested 35-year-old William Allen and 42-year-old Joseph Vollman for exposing themselves at Lake Hartridge Nature Park in Winter Haven.

“Parents take their children to this park and other parks like it for quality family time, and to make memories. The memories they don’t want is seeing people being lewd and obscene. I have a tip for anyone wanting to behave this way in public places — Polk County is not the place to try it,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Both men were charged with unlawful exposure of sexual organs and engaging in a lewd or lascivious act.