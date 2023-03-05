LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two deaths in two separate traffic incidents in Lakeland that happened Saturday.

The first crash happened on Ewell Road at about 5 a.m. when Ezekiel Gomez-Antunez, 25, of Lakeland swerved his Silverado off the road, overcorrected, and collided with a culvert, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man’s Silverado flipped, ejecting him from the vehicle. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and excessive speed was believed to have been a factor in the crash.

First responders took Gomez-Antunez to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Later that evening, deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were called to a crash at about 7:20 p.m. in the area of 5250 SR-33 North.

The sheriff’s office said David Paul, 45, of Lakeland had been driving a black motorcycle, speeding in and out of traffic when he lost control.

According to deputies, Paul’s motorcycle landed and slid into the path of a Chevrolet Malibu.

After hitting Paul and his cycle, the Malibu swerved off the road and flipped. Deputies said another vehicle, a Scion, also swerved off the road while avoiding the crash and hit a traffic sign.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment and were released, authorities said. First responders found Paul dead at the scene.