LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were killed just hours apart in separate shootings in Lake Wales on Sunday.

The Lake Wales Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the shootings happened in the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor complex.

Authorities said the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. at 303 North First Street Apartment B. Witnesses told officers they found 23-year-old Rhasaan Marquese Johnson inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The witnesses reported that they saw Kendrick Akins leave the apartment as they arrived. Detectives said they began searching for Atkins as a person of interest in the case.

Around 11:45 p.m., investigators said they received a tip that Atkins was walking down the road near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sessoms Avenue.

Shortly after, detectives said they heard multiple gunshots and ran toward the shooting. They said they found Atkins laying on the sidewalk, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators said Atkins and Johnson were both from Lake Wales and knew each other.

Detectives said there is no known motive in the first shooting but they believe the second shooting was retaliatory.

A $3,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the second homicide.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. You can also call Heartland Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and eligible for the cash reward. Call 800-226-TIPS (8477) or dial **TIPS to submit a tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers.