WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Two young men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Winter Haven Thursday afternoon, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at around 2:20 p.m. about a crash on Recker Highway near Commercial Boulevard.

According to investigators, a Buick LaCrosse had lost control after driving through a “large puddle,” causing it to spin out of control into the southbound lane.

The car crashed into a 53-foot Coca Cola semi-trailer, causing both vehicles to crash into a utility pole.

Deputies said the two people inside the LaCrosse, 19-year-old Cameron Williams of Auburndale, and 18-year-old Neil Bryant II of Winter Haven, were killed by blunt force trauma. According to the sheriff’s office, Bryant was ejected from the vehicle, and neither man was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The driver of the Coca-Cola truck, a 61-year-old man from Riverview, was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is still under investigation.