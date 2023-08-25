POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured in a two-alarm mobile home fire Friday evening in northeast Polk County.

The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Highway 192 in the Four Corners area, according to Polk County officials.

Officials said there were more structures between 5 and 10 feet away, and the quick action of Polk County Fire Rescue prevented “what could have been far more serious damage.”

The fire was contained to six units with four others having secondary smoke and heat damage, officials said.

“Polk County Fire Rescue was at its best tonight, responding to a situation that could have been much more tragic,” Fire Chief Hezedean Smith said. “Our quick response time, five minutes, and assistance from multiple mutual-aid agencies were key to controlling this fire scene.”

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.