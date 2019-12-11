2 injured in Mulberry house fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters rescued two people from a burning home in Mulberry early Wednesday morning.

They got to the house on Willis Road in the Willow Oak area right around midnight, and quickly learned there could be people inside.

“They made entry, broke the two-in, two-out rule, and found two adults inside the home,” said Chris Jonckheer, spokesperson for Polk County Fire Rescue. “They extricated them from the home, began treatment, and brought them to local hospital.”

Investigators have not updated 8 On Your Side on the condition of those two adults, but told us they were found in the front of the home, while the fire was primarily in the back.

“Thankfully they have station right down the street so they were here pretty quick,” said Jonckheer. “The home is off the road a little ways, but there was a fire hydrant we could access, so we got water on the fire pretty quickly.”

However, crews said the home is likely a total loss.

OSHA requirements state that “at least two employees enter the Immediately Dangerous to Life or Health (IDLH) atmosphere and remain in visual or voice contact with each other at all times. It also requires that at least two employees be located outside the IDLH atmosphere.”

The two-in, two-out standard “assures that the “two in” can monitor each other and assist with equipment failure or entrapment or other hazards, and the “two out” can monitor those in the building, initiate rescue, or call for back-up.”

The fire marshal will now investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

