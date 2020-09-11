2 Hardee Co. correctional officers charged with burglary and battery following attempted robbery

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Hardee County Correctional officers have been charged with burglary and battery after Winter Haven police say they broke into a woman’s home.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 8 at around 1:15 a.m. at the Briarcrest Apartments in Winter Haven.

The victim told police she heard loud banging at the door and what sounded like someone trying to kick the door in.

Police say she saw a man taking the screen off the window in the living room and as she turned to look towards the front door, the door bust open and she saw both Vickearia Harrieth, 20, and Alyssia Garza-Helms, 22 enter her apartment.

The group rushed in demanding to know where the victim’s boyfriend was. She told the group her boyfriend was not there, but they started going through the apartment trying to find him.

Harrieth and Garza-Helms were taken into custody by Winter Haven police where they later identified themselves as Hardee County Correctional Officers.

Police are currently searching for Marques Horton, 20, Lakeisha Brown, 32, and Lawrence Horton II, 28 who face a multitude of burglary charges.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marques, Lawrence or Lakeisha or has any further information about this incident is asked to call Detective Emily Lozado at 863-595-1721.