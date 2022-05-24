HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Haines City men were arrested during a construction site theft investigation on Sunday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Gustavo Camacho, 33, and Edward Perez, 48, were arrested for dealing in stolen property.

The investigation began when detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip that Camacho had been stealing plywood from construction sites and selling it from his home on Jo Ann Road in Haines City.

Detectives found Camacho at his home and recovered 116 sheets of stolen plywood, worth approximately $5,800.

At first, the sheriff’s office said Camacho denied stealing the plywood and said he drives to construction sites and asks if the company needs help for the day. He said he then takes any leftover plywood with the permission of the construction company.

Camacho later admitted to detectives that he stole the plywood.

While at Camacho’s home, deputies observed Perez attempting to leave the area with a roll-back wrecker loaded with 40 sheets of stolen plywood he had just purchased from Camacho for $10 a sheet. The retail price of the wood is around $50 per sheet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Perez told detectives this was the second time he had purchased stolen plywood from Camacho.

He was arrested for dealing in stolen property and taken to the Polk County Jail. Perez was released after paying $5,000 bond.

Camacho was arrested for dealing in stolen property and giving false information during an investigation. He was also taken to the Polk County Jail and released after paying $5,500 bond.