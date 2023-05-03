POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida correctional officers were arrested Tuesday following a hit-and-run investigation, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 38-year-old Michael Granger and 29-year-old Leila Chaney, both from Frostproof, were employed as correctional officers with the Florida Department of Corrections and were assigned to the Avon Park Correctional Institute in Highlands County.

Earlier in the day, deputies were called to the intersection of Platt Road and South Lake Patrick Road in Frostproof to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving a gray 2021 Hyundai that had flipped and rolled through a fence line and into a privately owned citrus grove.

Authorities said the crash caused about $3,000 worth of damage to trees and an irrigation system.

After deputies found the vehicle unoccupied, they traced the vehicle owners back to Chaney and Granger.

When confronted, Chaney told deputies she was behind the wheel at the time of the crash but later told deputies the driver of the Hyundai was actually Michael’s 63-year-old father, who goes by the same name, and that he was hiding in the house.

Deputies found the 63-year-old Granger and took him to the Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked on three charges.

“There is never a good reason to leave a crash scene or lie about your involvement. Just do what’s right – it will be better for all involved in the long run,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The younger Granger was arrested for providing false information during a felony investigation while his father was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, resisting arrest, and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Chaney was arrested and charged with providing false information during a felony investigation and resisting arrest.