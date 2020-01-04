2 dogs dead, entire home destroyed in Lakeland house fire

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning that took the lives of two family pets and resulted in a total loss of the home.

Multiple units responded to the home at 258 Padget Place around 4:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Once deemed safe for crews to enter, it was found that all residents made it out alive, aside from two pet dogs.

The home was a total loss and Red Cross was contacted for assistance.

