POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated crashes that left two people dead.

Deputies said the first crash happened Wednesday around 1:55 p.m. when a semi-truck and a Toyota Camry collided head-on.

The driver of the Camry, 55-year-old James Hatfield, of Fort Meade, was found dead in his car when first responders arrived on the scene. Evidence indicated Hatfield was heading west on Homeland Garfield Road when he crossed into the eastbound lane.

The semi-truck driver, who was hauling a trailer heading east on County Road 640, slammed head-on into the Camry just west of 80 Foot Road in Homeland.

Deputies said the semi-truck driver was not injured.

The roadway was shut down for three hours during an investigation.

The second fatal crash happened Wednesday night at 9:50 p.m. when a bicyclist was hit and killed in the area of Dairy Road near James Avenue in Auburndale.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Ralpha Sanders, of Panama City, was riding his bike when 37-year-old Erick Small, of Lake Alfred, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, struck the rear end of the bicycle. Both the driver and bicyclist were heading north on Dairy Road.

Deputies said the bicycle had no lights.

The driver stopped and remained on the scene. The bicyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

A portion of Dairy Road was shut down for three hours for the investigation.