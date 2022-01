MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people have died in what deputies say appears to be a murder-suicide in Mulberry Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told 8 On Your Side that the deaths happened in area of Bailey Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at around 9:16 p.m. on a shooting call.

As of this report, it is not known what the two people’s relationship was.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.