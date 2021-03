WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people have died after a semi-truck collided with a vehicle on U.S. Highway 27 in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Highway 27 near Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Deputies have blocked off the southbound lanes of the highway just south of the intersection. Motorists are being told to seek alternate routes.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.