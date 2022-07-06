AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are dead after a crash in Auburndale Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened at 4:37 p.m. on Berkley Road near Lake Myrtle Park Road and Denton Avenue.

Polk County deputies, Auburndale police, and Auburndale Fire Department are at the scene of the wreck.

Authorities said they would release more information as their investigation continues.

