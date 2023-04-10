A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are dead after a Lake Wales hostage situation early Sunday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, two men were found dead in the home after the situation was resolved.

The two men were identified as the suspect and the suspect’s adult stepson.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on what happened.

We will stream it on this page once it begins at 10 p.m.