POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Polk County on Friday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9 p.m. at U.S. 17 and Ernie Caldwell Boulevard.

Deputies said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One car reportedly flipped after the impact and caught fire.

Two people died at the scene. One person was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

No other information was immediately available.