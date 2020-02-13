2 dead after aircraft crashes into front yard in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people are dead after an aircraft crashed into a front yard in Bartow on Thursday, deputies say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Weston Road around noon.

(WFLA photo)

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirms two people are dead. Those two individuals were in the aircraft. No one on the ground was hurt.

The scene where it happened is close to Bartow Executive Airport.

At this point, authorities are not saying what kind of aircraft crashed.

Polk County Fire Rescue says they will not be making any kind of statement. They say the situation is being handled by the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

