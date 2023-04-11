POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed in a crash in northeastern Polk County on Tuesday.

The crash happened just south of US-27 and US-192 (W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) near Four Corners at around 6 a.m. It occurred about five miles west of Walt Disney World.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved five vehicles in the northbound lanes. Two people died and four others were seriously injured.

The northbound lanes of US-27 are closed from Polo Park Blvd. to Legacy Park Blvd. and southbound traffic appears to be backed up. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.