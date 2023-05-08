LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Haines City men died in a crash between a Cadillac and a semi-truck early Monday morning, officials said.

Lake Wales police said they were called to a crash on US-27 at about 2:51 a.m. Monday.

According to investigators, a white Cadillac driven by Aljerume Brooks, 40, ran a red light on US-27 before crashing into a semi-truck.

The crash killed two passengers in the Cadillac, identified as Gary Faniel Jr, age 24 and Javarcea Morton, 23. Brooks suffered non-threatening injuries and was hospitalized, but the truck driver was uninjured.

Police said parts of US-27 were closed for most of the morning before reopening at 11:15 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

The Lake Wales Police Department asked anyone with information on the crash to call them at 863-678-4223 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).