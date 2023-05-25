POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two crashes that left two children seriously injured Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said the first crash happened around 4:45 p.m. when a 14-year-old boy was struck by a car while crossing the street.

Investigators said the boy was walking along the sidewalk on the north side of 10th Street West in Lakeland when he reportedly failed to look west and ran into oncoming traffic.

The boy ran into the path of a Toyota Camry driven by 66-year-old David Arnold of Lakeland. Deputies said the driver tried to avoid hitting the boy by veering left but ultimately hit him on the passenger side of the car. The boy rolled onto the hood and hit the windshield.

Deputies said the driver stopped and did not show any sign of impairment.

The boy was rushed to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, then to All Children’s Hospital in Tampa. He remains in critical, but stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said the second incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when an 8-month-old girl was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash.

Deputies said a Mitsubishi crossed over the northbound lanes of Highway 27 and into the southbound lanes when a semi-truck struck the car on the passenger side, causing it to spin and collide with a nearby car.

Evidence and witnesses indicated that the traffic lights were not working correctly, and were flashing yellow.

The driver and passenger were treated and released from a hospital, while the 8-month-old girl remains in critical, but stable condition.

The drivers of the semi-truck and nearby car were not injured.