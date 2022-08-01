WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven police said two cats are expected to fully recover after being rescued from a house fire Monday afternoon.

WHPD said they were called to a home on Buckeye Point Drive around 12:47 p.m. where they found a man and his dog outside the home. Two cats were still inside.

The Winter Haven Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the fast-spreading fire.

Police said firefighters were were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

After seeing the cats stuck inside, firefighters went in and grabbed the cats. They opened a window and handed the cats to emergency personnel outside who immediately gave the cats oxygen.

The cats are expected to fully recover, according to police.

WHPD said the 13 firefighters who responded and the home’s resident were uninjured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious, police said.