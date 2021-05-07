2 Auburndale railroad crossings closed until May 12

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – CSX Transportation repairs have closed two Auburndale railroad crossings through Wednesday.

According to Polk County officials, the Ariana Avenue and Derby Avenue crossings will remain closed until next week. Both crossings are located in the rail freight area near the Cutrale juice plant and neighboring facilities between U.S. 92 (Magnolia Avenue) and Recker Highway.

Traffic will be detoured to bypass crossings. Drivers may experience some minor delays during peak-hour travel times. Commuters are advised to drive with caution, be alert to stopped truck traffic, and add extra time to trips through this area.

To report a rail crossing issue or complaint, contact CSX at (877) 835-5279 or TellCSX@csx.com.

