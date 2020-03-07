POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two suspects were arrested and an alleged murderer is sought after two ‘badly decomposed bodies’ were discovered in Polk County Friday.
Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference Saturday afternoon at 1:15 and discuss the double homicide investigation.
The sheriff’s office said the two suspects arrested were charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ and for ‘failing to report a death.’
You can watch Judd’s press conference above or on our WFLA Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2 arrested, murderer sought after double homicide in Polk County; sheriff to speak at 1:15
- Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer
- Deputies: Clearwater man charged with murder after stabbing victim 10 times in face, neck
- Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says
- New Florida bill would double penalty for not stopping for school bus