2 arrested, murderer sought after double homicide in Polk County; sheriff to speak at 1:15

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two suspects were arrested and an alleged murderer is sought after two ‘badly decomposed bodies’ were discovered in Polk County Friday.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference Saturday afternoon at 1:15 and discuss the double homicide investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects arrested were charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ and for ‘failing to report a death.’

You can watch Judd’s press conference above or on our WFLA Facebook page.

