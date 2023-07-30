POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were arrested Sunday after at least one shot was fired at a Dollar General in Winter Haven.

A confrontation between an ex-boyfriend and a new boyfriend arose at the store, located on Highway 17 across from the Florida Garden Motel.

The new boyfriend suffered injuries and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The accused shooter was also arrested.

