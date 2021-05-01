2 airlifted with serious injuries following plane crash in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries following a plane crash in Lakeland, officials say.

According to a spokesperson with the Lakeland Police Department, emergency responders with the police department and Lakeland Fire Department were at the scene of the plane crash, which happened just before 2:30 p.m. at 4150 South Pipkin Road, an industrial park area just off of airport property.

Police say the crash involved a single-engine plane with two adults inside. Both were airlifted for medical treatment. No people on the ground were injured.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are overseeing the crash investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.