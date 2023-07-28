LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Fire Department made history on Thursday for having their first all-female engine crew in over 100 years.

In the department’s Facebook post, the four women manned one of Lakeland’s busiest fire engines, Fire Station 3.

The city’s fire department was established in 1916. With 179 employees, crews serve roughly 100,000 Lakeland citizens.

The department also has an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class rating of 1; the highest rating a fire department can receive. The score reflects their preparedness for fires.