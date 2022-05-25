POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for three men suspected of stealing $19,000 worth of jewelry from an Auburndale Walmart.

Officers said the three men entered the Walmart, located at 2120 Highway 92 West in Auburndale, boke into the jewelry counter, and swiped $19,000 worth of jewelry. Police said the men placed the stolen items in a trash can and walked out without paying for the items.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man, between 18 and 28-years-old who wore a light blue shirt with black shorts and black slides.

A second suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 24-years-old who wore a blue shirt and blue jean shorts, a black hat and red/white slides.

A third suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18-28-years-old who wore a blue shirt and dark multicolored shorts and black backpack with white/blue slides, and a large tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wall at 863-965-5555 or by emailing at CWall@auburndalefl.com