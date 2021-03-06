19-year-old woman killed in Lakeland car crash

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Police Department is looking into what caused a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman in Lakeland Thursday.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash Thursday night around 7 on Sikes Boulevard.

According to reports, a 2004 silver Acura driven by 19-year-old Madison Ebie was traveling north when she lost control, left the roadway and rolled over down an embankment.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but sadly, the teenager did not survive.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash, you’re urged to email Investigator Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss