19-year-old woman killed in Lakeland car crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Police Department is looking into what caused a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman in Lakeland Thursday.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash Thursday night around 7 on Sikes Boulevard.

According to reports, a 2004 silver Acura driven by 19-year-old Madison Ebie was traveling north when she lost control, left the roadway and rolled over down an embankment.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but sadly, the teenager did not survive.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash, you’re urged to email Investigator Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.