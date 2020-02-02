19-year-old on probation arrested after Winter Haven police chase

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old Lakeland man on probation was arrested after fleeing from a Winter Haven police officer Sunday morning.

K-9 Officer Luis Garcia responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Avenue P NW in Winter Haven around 2:45 a.m. and observed multiple cars blocking the road just east of 3rd Street Northwest.

Garcia got out of his patrol car and advanced down the street on foot. As he approached a crowd of people, the officer saw several run south down 3rd Street and heard gunshots ring out. Garcia said he saw four or five muzzle flashes facing his direction.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jamari Hampton, reportedly jumped into a four-door Nissan from the area where the gunshots came from and took off down the street. Several officers joined in the pursuit of Hampton, who eventually crashed into trees near the intersection of Quentin Avenue and Unity Way.

Police said Hampton fled from the vehicle after the crash but was eventually tracked down with help from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

Officers discovered Hampton was recently released from state prison December 2019 where he was serving 36 months.

Hampton was booked in the Polk County Jail on charges of aggravated assault to an officer, freeing and eluding an officer, resisting without violence, driving with suspended/revoked license, and leaving scene of a crash.

