HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly crash near Lake Wales in June, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Damien Fletcher was allegedly driving 104 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fletcher said he was trying to avoid an animal, but data reportedly showed there were no steering or braking attempts before the crash, which happened June 29 on Masterpiece Road near Longhorn Drive, deputies said.

Fletcher was also allegedly driving without headlights. In the crash, the Jeep hit three mailboxes, a utility pole, and rolled over, according to troopers.

A 19-year-old passenger in Fletcher’s Jeep Grand Cherokee died and the victim’s 16-year-old brother was injured, deputies said.

Fletcher was charged with vehicular homicide.